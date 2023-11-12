Saturday Night Live cold open: GOP Debate; Tim Scott’s girlfriend

We don’t think it will come as a surprise that we were excited to see this weekend’s Saturday Night Live after a break. The SAG-AFTRA strike is over, and that did open the door for the show to do almost anything.

So how did they choose to kick off the show? Well, this one is all that much of a surprise, as the showed a spoof of the most-recent GOP Debate a little bit earlier this week. A lot of people probably saw this coming, even if some of the cast members playing the characters were a little bit of a surprise. For some reason, Tim Scott’s girlfriend also became a subject for a lot of material. (A lot of this is because Scott discussed his relationship following the past debate, which is something the public did not know that much about in advance.)

Here is where things went south — Trump came out. This is no offense to James Austin Johnson or his performance as the former President — it’s just old news. Personally, we would have preferred to see their take on some of these candidates as opposed to just a million different appearances from Trump. We will at least say that there was a good line in here about how Paul Rudd would be playing Ron DeSantis in the event that he was a serious contender.

Beyond that line, we do think that this cold open went on for a little bit too long, especially since there was so much potential through the rest of the show. Remember, after all, that we had in here Timothee Chalamet as the host! His presence alone was exciting just because he’s done the show before, and obviously that is an opportunity to step things up to another level.

