Virgin River season 5: New Alexandra Breckenridge photos!

Isn’t it nice to have some new Virgin River season 5 content leading up to the show’s return on Netflix later this month?

As many of you are more than likely aware already, over the past few months actors have been unable to promote their work due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Now that this is over and a fair deal has been achieved, everyone can start to move forward and discuss all their projects! For the cast and crew of Virgin River, we imagine that more great stuff will be coming alongside the holiday-themed episodes in just under three weeks.

For now, though, we’re happy to share at least some new behind-the-scenes images from Alexandra Breckenridge herself. If you head over to the actress’ official Instagram, you can see some of what we’re talking about here as she gives you a sense of what the set was like — and also how she and Martin Henderson ended up slapping each other with tortillas in a video that was pretty popular when it was first posted on social media.

For those wondering, filming on Virgin River season 5 actually wrapped up last year, so it has been a really long wait to get it back on Netflix. Our hope now is that season 6 will start up production early 2024, given that the actors’ strike is over and the writers are able to prepare all of the scripts fully, as well. (Just remember that they had their own strike that lasted for an extended period of time.)

Obviously, we want the holiday-themed episodes to feature a great deal of happiness and cheer — beyond just that, wouldn’t it be great to also see whether or not Mel can learn the truth about her father. There were some heartbreaking moments throughout the first part of the season, and it will be nice to see things end on a happier note.

