Virgin River season 6: Hopes for November

Now that we are moving into the month of November, is there good news on the horizon for a Virgin River season 6. There is a lot that we have to discuss here!

After all, first and foremost we should note the following: There is another season coming to Netflix. You don’t have to worry about that! Also, remember here that we also still have more to come from season 5. The plan is for two holiday-themed episodes to be coming your way when we get around to the end of November and, of course, we are pretty darn stoked about that. How can we not be? There’s a chance in here that we are going to find out the truth about Mel’s biological father. We anticipate that there are going to be some fun, lighthearted moments in these episodes; given some of the dark stuff that we had in the first part of season 5, some holiday cheer is appreciated.

As for season 6, it’s possible that you’ll get a tease or two in some postmortems at the end of the month. However, it feels somewhat crazy, all things considered, to anticipate a whole lot more than that. They won’t spoil season 6 until after season 5 and beyond just that, filming has yet to even start! The SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing and while we remain hopeful that there will be a resolution and a fair deal there soon, we don’t want to view anything right now as a certainty. As a matter of fact, there’s a chance that it may take a little while for production to start even once the strike is over.

Here is the good news: Even if we don’t get any season 6 premiere date news soon, there’s a chance the show could be back by this time next year.

After all, remember this

Virgin River is not a show that takes a long time to film! These episodes, more often than not, can be turned around fast. It is even faster in the event that they are split up into bunches.

