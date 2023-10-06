Virgin River season 5 ratings explain early season 6 renewal

Just in case you needed a further explanation as to why we got a Virgin River season 6 renewal when we did, let’s share some good news! Some of the viewership numbers for the fifth season are in, and it serves as another reminder of what makes this series so darn successful.

Without further ado, let’s just get into it. For the week of September 4 — otherwise known as the premiere week for the Alexandra Breckenridge series — the show managed to total 1.9 billion minutes viewed across the entirety of the series on Netflix (per TVLine). While this wasn’t enough to match the runaway success of Suits, it is still pretty darn impressive for a show that premiered in the midst of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Also, remember here that there were only ten episodes that actually streamed in September, and there are still two more to come!

In general, we know that the majority of Netflix shows are not known for having a particularly long run. We’ve seen so many examples of this over the years and absolutely, it can be frustrating to see some beloved shows get canceled. Luckily, we know that this is not happening at the moment. There is a season 6 coming, and we do tend to think that there will be a season 7 down the road. It’s not confirmed, but we tend to think that this is one of Netflix’s larger hits, especially when you consider the relationship between viewership and what the actual total cost of the show is at the end of the day.

Remember now that the remainder of the season is going to be coming back in late November, and it is going to be holiday-themed in nature.

