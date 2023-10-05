Virgin River season 6: The current state of the scripts

We do recognize that there are still a couple of episodes to go in Virgin River season 5, but why not discuss season 6? There is still a lot to be excited about moving forward! We’ve known for a while that more episodes of the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series are coming; it is mostly a matter of when we are going to have a chance to see them.

For the time being, let’s just say that we’re rather pleased to have something more to say when it comes to progress on the show moving forward — the WGA strike is over and with that, the creative team can get back to work!

In a new interview with Glamour, executive producer Patrick Sean Smith had the following to say about where things currently stand:

We have half of season six written, so now we just have to get back for the second half.

When could season 6 production kick off?

The first thing to remember here is that Virgin River may want to have all of season 6 written prior to production kicking off, and that is a process that may take a little bit longer. Also, the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing and while there are talks actively happening, we don’t have a clear sense as of yet as to when a final deal will be completed.

We don’t think it is some shocker to say that hopefully, we will see a lot of stuff worked out by the time we get around to the end of the month — this could make a December or January filming window possible, but given that there are still more season 5 episodes to air, we have a hard time thinking that Netflix will rush anything along. Why would they?

Related – Be sure to get some other information right now when it comes to Virgin River, including other scoop on season 5 episode 11

What are you the most excited to see right now moving into Virgin River season 6?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







