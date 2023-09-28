Virgin River season 6 filming: The deep planning process?

Are we inching ever closer to learning more about Virgin River season 6? For the time being, we at least have some hope!

After all, remember this: Earlier this week, it was officially confirmed that the WGA strike is officially at an end. That means that everyone can start to get back to work on the next batch of episodes behind the scenes. They can do whatever they can in order to prepare some new installments prior to the start of filming.

Of course for that, we will have to wait for a little while longer due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which is still ongoing. Our hope is that this will be resolved within the next few weeks and when that happens, there’s a chance that production dates can actually be set.

Here is what we are hoping for at the moment: There is a chance that filming starts a little bit later this year. This is not a show that has an extremely long production cycle and because of that, there is a hope that the series could be ready to air, even with this delay, by late summer or early fall 2024. If Netflix splits the season up further, it could be even sooner.

What are we hoping for this season?

Well, how about more reasons for Mel and Jack to be joyful? There is no denying that we are coming out of a really emotional season for the two characters, but there is hope in the remaining episodes (premiering on November 30) that they will start to inch towards happier times. Also, Mel be able to find out the truth about her biological father.

We’re thrilled that all TV writers got a fair deal that recognized their value; now, we have to cross our fingers and hope for the same thing when it comes to the actors.

