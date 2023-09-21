Virgin River season 5 episode 11: Director on Mel’s father

As we prepare to see Virgin River season 5 episode 11 on Netflix, there are a number of different stories ahead! Take, for starters, the fact that we’re moving into the holiday season, and then also the fact that Charmaine may be finally giving birth. We’ve been waiting for more on that.

Now, there is another big story to think about here, and it is 100% tied to what’s going on with Mel’s father. Not only is he out there, but he is in Virgin River! That means that we’re going to have some sort of epic story, and it does feel like we are going to be seeing a big payoff for this before too long. (We understand fully if some out there are rather skeptical fans out there, given the fact that this show takes their time with just about every plot under the sun.)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what director Gail Harvey had to say on this particular storyline:

“It does follow through … We know that there are the postcards, and then it goes from there. It’s definitely part of the two episodes, and it’s actually quite amazing. I’m very proud of the way that it all worked out.”

Obviously, we are hoping for a few sweet and heartwarming reveals and honestly, that feels in line with the holiday season and the sort of things that, tonally, the producers should really be looking at right now. You want to pull on the heartstrings of fans and make them feel special, right? These two episodes are a great chance to do that and remember, you are going to get them at the end of November.

Who knows? There is also a chance that at some point in here, we will also get a great tease for a season 6…

