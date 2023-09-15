Virgin River season 6: Director talks one notable change

We know that there are two more episodes coming on Virgin River season 5 but beyond that, a season 6 has already been confirmed!

Is there a lot to be excited about here? Absolutely, but there are a number of question marks. However, at the same time the biggest one pertains to when the WGA strike will be over — the simple answer is when writers get the contract they deserve, but we recognize that it may be a little more complicated than that, as well.

So while those talks happen, the cast, crew, and entire creative team are playing a waiting game. While there are some clear disadvantages that come with this, it is going to put everyone in a spot that they really have not been in before. Speaking in a new interview with Today.com, here is what director Martin Wood had to say on the subject:

“It will be very interesting now because generally, in ‘Virgin River,’ we don’t have the opportunity to see (fan reaction before writing the season). We almost are always in the blind. So Season Six will be the first season where they have the opportunity (to review viewer reaction) before they start production.”

Could that inform the story or certain choices to a certain degree? We’d say that the answer here is yet to a certain extent, but you also don’t want to rely too much on what viewers think of you. After all, there are times in which doing that can often steer you off-course of your desired plan. You have to be confident about that.

For the time being, our hope at the moment is that the new season will still premiere in 2024, but beyond just the WGA strike, the actors of SAG-AFTRA also have a strike going on at the moment. We don’t want the break to be too long, but it is (unfortunately) up to some corporations to decide this.

