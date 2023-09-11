Virgin River season 5 episode 11: Return date for Christmas special

For everyone excited to see Virgin River season 5 episode 11 on Netflix, we come bearing all sorts of gifts within this piece! Doesn’t that make sense, given that we are talking about the holiday season here?

First and foremost, let’s start this piece off by sharing the return date for the two remaining episodes of the season, which are both holiday-themed in nature: Thursday, November 30. In other news, you’re going to see the show back in action one week after Thanksgiving! We do understand why we’re forced to wait that long, mostly because it makes no real sense to have two Christmas-themed episodes air earlier than this. It feels like it was the plan from the start to split the show up like this and ultimately, we just hope that there is a lot of big-time information and answers to long-simmering plotlines in here.

So what will make these episodes special? Well, here is some of what Martin Henderson had to say on that subject to Tudum prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike:

“The community event is the Christmas tree light competition. So of course, Hope and Doc are very competitive about that. Everyone’s trying to outdo each other. Mel and Jack are on a scavenger hunt for a very personal [thing] — I can’t give it away, though — which leads them to all sorts of new and unexpected histories of Virgin River. A few skeletons in the closet.”

Now, given that there is a season 6 confirmed already over at Netflix, we don’t exactly think that this episode is going to give you closure to every single storyline out there. Also, there’s a good chance we’ll have some sort of cliffhanger! Even with all the holiday cheer, be prepared for a few twists … and also remember what sort of show that this is!

