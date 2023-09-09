Virgin River season 5 episode 10: Director on big Mel cliffhanger

We recognize that we are going to be waiting a couple of months to see Virgin River season 5 episode 11 arrive, and that is going to be tough thanks to the cliffhanger that ended episode 10. After all, think about the big question we’ve been left with here pertaining to one subject: Mel’s biological father.

In the closing minutes of this episode, Mel found out thanks to some secret letters that her dad may actually be in Virgin River, which leaves open a lot of questions that could be resolved during the two-part holiday event in November. Now, we don’t want to say that anything is guaranteed here, mostly because we know how slow the writers tend to take some of their stories. Nonetheless, this is a great way to set the stage for whatever could be next.

For some more thoughts on that big reveal, why not turn to someone who was very much involved in everything behind the scenes? Speaking per Deadline, director Andy Mikita had the following to say about the final Mel – father reveal, including his reaction upon first learning it:

I was a bit floored by that. And it became a running joke on set, we were all speculating, everybody is wondering what the answer is. I was literally going through my database of okay, who could it possibly be? I didn’t see it coming. None of us did. But we all wanted to have the answer so we could understand it to give it context when we were shooting the scenes.

Regardless of what happens over episodes 11 and 12, isn’t it nice to know that we already have a season 6? If nothing else, it takes some pressure off of having to get some sort of answer through the rest of the year.

