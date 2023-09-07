Did Virgin River season 5 episode 10 finally resolve one of the biggest mysteries in the history of the show?

First of all, we should note that it is 100% unhinged that the character of Charmaine is still pregnant so many years into the series’ run. Just think about how slowly time moves in this world! Sure, it looks like she is very much going to give birth to the twins soon but before that happens, obviously the producers of the Netflix hit wanted to drop one of their biggest jaw-droppers yet: Revealing who is the actual father-to-be here.

All of a sudden, it now makes more sense as to why Charmaine wanted to say it was Jack — Calvin, as it turns out, is both still alive and the father. This is a guy who was involved in some criminal enterprises earlier on in the season, and it makes some sense as to why she wouldn’t want him around in her or the babies’ lives. Yet, here Calvin is, and he seems to think very much that the twins are his. Based on Charmaine’s reaction to him being back around, we also tend to think that he is telling the truth.

So what does this mean moving forward for Charmaine? Well, for starters, she may have a big problem on her hands — then again, so could a lot of other people. Sure, there are still two more episodes coming in Virgin River later this year, but are those really going to resolve this situation? You can easily argue here instead that the producers are more just setting the table for a number of different things that they are going to work to pay off to full effect a little bit later on down the road.

