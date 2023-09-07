Virgin River season 5 episode 11 return date hopes at Netflix

Following the launch of Virgin River season 5 part 1 on Netflix today, what can we say already about episode 11? When is the show going to be back on the air?

The first thing that is worth remembering here is that the streaming service is trying to do something a little bit different with the Martin Henderson – Alexandra Breckenridge drama this time around. Instead of us getting a chance to see all twelve episodes all at once, we are seeing ten now and two a little bit later this year. These two are going to be holiday-themed in nature and as of right now, the plan is to have them on in December.

For Netflix, there are two different reasons why they benefit from having Virgin River back around this time. It makes some sense to have the show on at a time in which the stories will be relevant; also, this is a way for them to get a little bit more subscriber revenue. We do realize that at the end of the day, this is something that is very-much important to them! We don’t see them wanting to move that far away from this in some future seasons. (There is already a season 6 renewal, so you don’t have to worry about that — there’s just no clear filming timeline amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.)

Hopefully, as we get closer to November we’ll get a precise return date for the remaining episodes, and also more of an exact trailer for what else is coming up. These two episodes will likely have some sort of standalone quality, but at the same time, we tend to think that they will set the stage for a sixth season in a pretty fascinating way.

