Virgin River season 6 filming: Where things stand in September

While you wait for the return of season 5 to Netflix in a matter of days, why not go ahead and discuss Virgin River season 6? We know that it is coming, and it is mostly a matter of when.

Of course, in a perfect world we know that this series would absolutely be coming your way already! It’s important to remember that originally, the plan was for Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and the rest of the cast to be back in British Columbia for production in July. However, that was pushed back due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which leads to us being exactly where we are right now.

For the time being, there is no date as to when the cast and crew will get back on set, and it could be a long time before we get one. Our hope is that over the next few weeks, we will at least start to see something that resembles progress when it comes to ending the strikes. It is really going to come down to the studios and streaming services to make that happen, since the writers have stood firm in their stance on a fair deal and so have the actors. We would think that the corporate parties involved would want to get this figured out before the official start of the fall, mostly because of all of the substantial programming delays that they could incur otherwise. (Suffice it to say, it is a lot.)

The interesting thing right now is that even with all of the delays, there is still a chance that Virgin River season 6 could premiere when we get around to this same time next year. This show does not take a lot of time to film, or really edit together after the fact.

