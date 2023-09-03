Virgin River season 5: The premiere countdown is here!

In just a matter of days the Virgin River season 5 premiere is poised to arrive on Netflix — can you believe we’re almost here? The streaming service has absolutely kept us waiting for a long time, and we would love nothing more than to be able to see all sorts of drama and romance ahead.

So what can we realistically expect as we count down the rest of the days? We know that viewers probably have a handful of expectations, but there are a few things in particular we want to spotlight.

Charmaine – For starters, can she finally have the twins? This is the longest pregnancy in TV history — we may be speaking hyperbolically here, but it’s hard to imagine another one lasting longer! We want to see her finally give birth, but also learn about who the father really is. We know that eyes were on Jack for a while, but he finally knows the truth.

Jack – We know that Martin Henderson’s character has a lot to be excited about with him and Mel being engaged and expecting a baby, but we also do think that the show should reckon with how he feels about the whole Charmaine situation now. He thought he was going to be a parent in a way that he is not now, and we do tend to think that this is going to have some sort of impact on him. Honestly, it would be rather weird if it didn’t!

Mel – How is she feeling about where her life is now? We know that there is more for her to tackle family-wise here, but in general, we tend to think one of the real themes of season 5 could be adjusting to change. In a lot of ways, it is inevitable in life … but that does not mean it is always easy.

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5 when it arrives on Netflix?

