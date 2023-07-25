Virgin River season 5 premiere date, schedule revealed at Netflix

We know that you have waited a long time to get the Virgin River season 5 premiere date at Netflix, and we are pleased to say that some of the rumors are true!

Today, the streaming service revealed that the romantic drama starring Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge will be back on Thursday, September 7, a date that was first suggested weeks ago by one of Netflix’s international arms. However, this is not when the entirety of the show will be made available. The first ten episodes of the twelve-episode season will launch on that day. Meanwhile, there are two separate holiday specials coming more than two months later on Thursday, November 30. That’s a long wait and yet, it makes some sense. (Of course, do these holiday specials mean that the show is actually going to jump forward in time?)

If you do want to get a slightly better sense of what is coming up here, go ahead and check out much of the official season 6 description:

Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.

Are there going to be some tear-jerking moments?

You can count on that! We do think the Charmaine story should prove to be especially interesting. How is Jack going to recover from the news about her pregnancy? Knowing that she lied may feel like somewhat of a relief, but it also does represent a significant change from where he was psychologically.

