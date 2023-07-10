Virgin River season 6 not filming yet, despite rumors

Are we going to have a chance to see Virgin River season 6 at some point on Netflix in 2024? We certainly hope so!

However, this is where we should go ahead and say the following if you are eager to see the start of production — you are going to be waiting for a while.

Over the weekend, we shared an image that was a behind-the-scenes photo of Martin Henderson from season 5, one that he accidentally labeled as season 6. Because of that, a lot of people ran with the idea that season 6 was already in production, but the actor has since corrected that. No one has made season 6 as of yet, and we will have to wait and see exactly how or when that happens.

After all, at the moment it seems as though there is one major impediment to production getting underway in the near future: The writers’ strike. How many scripts were done before the start of the strike? Were any? Even if they were, there is really only so much that can be done on a set without writers, as you cannot make any changes to the scripts and sometimes, those are needed once you actually get the cast and crew out there. Ideally, the strike would be over before the cameras start rolling … and if you’re Netflix, there really is no real reason to rush anything along at the moment.

Remember, for now we are still, at the very least, close to two months away from seeing the show back! Our hope is that it returns when we get around to September (that has been the rumor), but at the same time nothing has been altogether confirmed here. A good bit of patience may still be required, as there is no clear timetable for what is going to be done.

When do you think we are going to see Virgin River season 6 in production?

