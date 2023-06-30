Virgin River season 5 premiere date: July announcement ahead?

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Virgin River season 5 premiere date announcement over the course of July? Make no mistake that we want it — whether or not we get it is an entirely different story.

We should start off here by noting that there are some rumors out there suggesting that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama will be coming back in September — heck, one of the sources of this is one of Netflix’s international social-media accounts. This premiere month seems likely, but you do have to remember that things can often change and they 100% have in the past.

With this in mind, we do have to exercise some caution and yet, we do think that before July ends, there is a good chance we will have that Virgin River date confirmed … at least if it does come out in September. Not only that, but we think there is a pretty good chance that we could get a teaser with a few new pieces of info all about what’s next.

Now, there is also one other question that the streaming service could address in an announcement: Whether or not we are going to be seeing this season split into parts. While this isn’t something that happens with all of their programs, they’ve clearly developed more of an openness to doing this over time. (It just happened with The Witcher and on the basis of that alone, anything is possible.)

If there’s one bit of advice we’d hand down today, it is to continue to be patient — Mel and Jack’s journey moving forward will be worth the wait. If there is a reason why a date could still be shuffled about, it could be Netflix trying to space out their shows if the writers’ strike continues for some significant span of time.

