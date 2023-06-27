Virgin River season 5 spoilers: A Christmas episode ahead?

Just in case you wanted more reasons to be excited for Virgin River season 5, go ahead and know this: A Christmas episode is coming up! This means a chance to see how Mel, Jack, and other characters ring in the holiday season … but of course we imagine that there will also be drama along the way. Just think for a moment about the sort of show that this is.

According to a new report coming in from What’s On Netflix, “Father Christmas” is going to be one of the twelve episodes you get for the fifth season, which is currently slated to premiere this fall. Given how slowly time moves within this world, we imagine that there are also going to be episodes that take place both before and after the holiday, as well. Is this the season where Charmaine is finally going to give birth? Consider that just one of many different questions we’ve got at the moment.

In general, we do tend to think that this season is going to be a mixture of both the old and the new at the same exact time, and understandably so. We don’t think the writers want to deviate too much from a lot of what made this show so successful for so many years, and why would they? However, at the same exact time we also think that they are going to find a way to create new dynamics and/or challenges for a lot of these characters.

Sure, Mel and Jack are together, but that doesn’t mean that every part of their future will be rosy. It’s always hard to know when new obstacles are going to emerge.

For now, let’s also cross our fingers and hope that we will see a full trailer or something else soon that creates more anticipation for the future.

