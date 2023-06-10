Virgin River season 5 premiere date: More hope for September?

Is there still a really good chance that Virgin River season 5 is going to premiere at some point in September? Let’s just put it like this: You have a lot of reasons at present to be excited.

So where should we start off here? Let’s talk about a little bit of the evidence that has emerged online. In the comments on a post on Instagram, the Netherlands / Belgium branch of Netflix has reported that the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson show is going to be back at some point in September. Now, we should note that nobody in America has confirmed this date, but it is a strong indication that this is around when we could see the series back.

If it does turn out that September is the premiere month for the show, we’ll go ahead and call it a blessing in disguise. After all, think about it like this: We had previously thought that the streamer could have kept us waiting until we got around to October or even November to see new episodes back, largely because they could want to stretch things out for as long as they possibly could given the writers’ strike. There is always still a chance that they stretch things out here for that very reason. For the time being, we do tend to think that a lot of possibilities are still up in the air and we have to consider that.

OF course, September is still a long time to wait, isn’t it? That is especially the case when you consider that season 5 wrapped filming last November and at this point, it feels pretty fair to guess that all of the episodes are already done in post-production. This later date already seems to be what Netflix wants more so than what anyone associated with the show would like to see.

Story-wise, it is already clear that there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to. Just remember here that Mel and Jack are engaged! Also, they’re expecting a baby!

When do you think we are going to have a chance to see Virgin River season 5 premiere on Netflix?

Are you optimistic at all about September? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back to get some other updates about the show.

