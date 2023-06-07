Virgin River season 5 premiere date: How long of a wait?

We know that Virgin River season 5 is coming to Netflix at some point this fall — after all, that has already been confirmed! With that in mind, the next order of business is trying to find out how long we are going to be waiting.

Of course, we would love to sit here and be super-optimistic that we are going to get an announcement over the weeks ahead, but that feels unlikely. Why? Well, for starters, the show is not currently listed as a priority point at Netflix’s upcoming Tudum event later this month. If there was a big premiere-date reveal or something planned there, don’t you think that some of the cast would be in attendance?

With this in mind, we’re actually starting to wonder if by “fall,” we are going to see an October or November premiere date here as opposed to September. There is actually one date in particular we’d advise you to keep your eyes peeled on: Wednesday, November 22.

So why does that make a good bit of sense to us? Well, it largely comes down to one thing above all others: The fact that it is such a great premiere-date window for the streaming service. It would explain the lack of Tudum news, and this is a similar window to when Wednesday launched last year. It would give Virgin River a chance to capture a huge audience immediately, as there are a ton of people looking for some content over the course of the Thanksgiving holiday.

We should continue to note here, though, that nothing is altogether confirmed and will not be for some time. We are just, as always, in the business of figuring out what makes sense with a lot of the information that we have.

