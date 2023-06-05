Virgin River season 5: A chance for a new teaser?

For everyone out there hoping for something more on Virgin River season 5, is there a chance at something more in the near future? If nothing else, let’s just say that there is another reason right now to cross your fingers.

Recently, the folks at Netflix confirmed that on June 17, there is going to be an opportunity to see a lot of big announcements courtesy of the Tudum event in Brazil. Some shows are going to get premiere date announcements presumably, whereas some others could get teasers or even full trailers.

So what could we get when it comes to Virgin River? Well, this is a tough thing to predict in advance, but we certainly do think that we are going to get something. The real question is what said something is going to be. It could be a preview with new footage, or it could just be a behind-the-scenes featurette with a few of the cast members.

What matters the most, at least for now, is that the new season really keep up the momentum of what we saw at the end of season 4. Those who watched it know that Mel and Jack had some good things come their way, and Charmaine also finally told the truth about her pregnancy. All things considered, you can argue that things are going in the right direction for some of these characters now, but how can you guarantee that?

Well, the simplest answer is that you can’t. While we know that Virgin River has a lot of romantic elements to it and often inspires hope, we can’t just forget about the fact that this is a drama. There are still going to be a lot of twists and turns, and a few things that you will not be able to predict far in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Virgin River, including other details on the future

What do you hope to see featured in a new teaser for Virgin River season 5?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







