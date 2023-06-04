Virgin River season 5: Will the story move any faster?

We recognize fully that we are going to be waiting a while still to see Virgin River season 5 arrive on Netflix. How long? Well, think in terms of a few months, at least. For a wide array of reasons the streaming service is taking their time releasing the next batch of episodes, and this of course leads to more opportunities to discuss the story.

Take, for example, the big focus of this particular story: The narrative itself. Charmaine is somehow still pregnant after all this time, and we’ve also learned that Mel and Jack are also expecting. Meanwhile, the two are also engaged! There is potential for so many big events here and yet, the joke is that we may be getting to some of those around season 10. Virgin River tends to progress very slowly, and we don’t have much of an indication that this is going to be changing in the near future.

For us personally, we do want to see Charmaine finally give birth in this season, but that is largely because we’ve seen so much mileage on this story already. If the writers want to take a little bit longer with everything else we are more than fine with it — for us personally, though, it would just be nice to see a few things progress. If this season could cover a few months, we wouldn’t be mad — it’s a slight change from some of what we’ve seen before, but not so much that we’d be overwhelmed or startled.

As to when you are going to learn about the season 5 premiere date, hopefully that is going to happen at some point in either late September or October. We really don’t want to wait any later than that!

With this in mind, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

