Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Will we learn in June?

What are the chances that we learn about a Virgin River season 5 premiere date over the course of June? The future of the show on Netflix has been a subject of discussion for a good while, and understandably so!

Let’s just put this way: This time in 2022, we knew when the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson show was coming back. Not only that, but we had seen some footage for what the future could hold! That’s not the case this time around, even though filming actually wrapped for the season more than six months ago. It feels relatively fair to think that the entirety of the season is ready and yet, the folks at Netflix are making this wait.

Trying to figure out why a network / streaming service holds on to a show longer than expected can be a difficult thing to do, but there is often a method to the madness. Here, it seems to be due in part to the rather frustrating reality of a writers’ strike, which has basically gone on now for a solid month. Beyond just that, there is also another key factor here, as the streamer is looking to scale out some of their hits a little bit. Even if the strike wasn’t happening, we still wouldn’t have new seasons of Stranger Things, Wednesday, or Squid Game for at least a year. Netflix needs some hits for the fall, which coincidentally is when season 5 is set to air.

Is there a chance that we get a premiere date this month? It’s possible, but we tend to think it’s unlikely. Instead, we tend to think we are more likely to get a few more details, and maybe a photo or two if we are lucky.

Speaking of luck, Virgin River has already been renewed! Even if this wait is long and/or frustrating, it’s nice to not be concerned over the future all the while.

