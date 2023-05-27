Virgin River season 6: How many episodes should you expect?

We are thrilled at the moment to know that a Virgin River season 6 is coming to Netflix. Yet, there are still more questions. What’s one of the biggest? Well, just think in terms of episode count. Just how many stories can we expect moving forward from Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast? Well, we do think that there is a worthy discussion to happen here.

First and foremost, we should really start things off now by noting the following: The fifth season is not premiering until the fall. Because of this, you can argue that the streaming service can be a little bit more patient than things. They have, after all, more money and resources than almost any other company out there!

With a lot of network shows moving forward, we’ve been saying that you should expect less than the average episode order due to the writers’ strike. A network crime procedural, for example, could end up doing 18-20 episodes coming up as opposed to the typical 22.

When it comes to Virgin River, however, we wouldn’t sit out there and say that anything is close to being decided, at least for the time being. The past two seasons have each been twelve episodes, and that could be possible still here. A lot of it will just depend on adjusting timelines and making sure that the creative team has plenty of time in order to do some of their magic.

As for a season 6 production date…

Once again, it is strike dependent. There is at least a chance, though, that the cast and crew may have to film in the colder months this time around. For season 5, they were able to avoid that and shoot until they got around to November. Everything, at least for now, is a tad more fluid.

