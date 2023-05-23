Virgin River season 5 premiere date undecided, despite confusion

We recognize already that Virgin River season 5 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point this fall — do we already know the date?

Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is a little bit complicated. For a brief period of time, it actually appeared thanks to a Netflix – Tudum post (per PureWow) that the series was going to be coming back on September 7. In all honestly, that was earlier than we even expected!

Unfortunately, here is the bad news — it does not appear that this is accurate. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Alexandra Breckenridge has already made it clear that this won’t be the date. With that in mind, we are going to be left waiting for at least a little while longer to get some more information on whatever the future holds here. Our hope, at least for the time being, is that we are going to get some more information over the summer and the streaming service may not make us wait too much longer than that. Fall is a pretty wide window, and we do recognize that this does leave the door open to a certain amount of speculation.

Now, there is also one other thing that we are left to consider for the time being, and that is rather simple: Whether the show not having an official date right now is tied in some way to the writers’ strike. After all, if you are the folks over at Netflix, you may want to wait to see what progress is made in talks before you announce anything! Otherwise, there is a real risk here that there could be a major gap in programming later on in the year.

(Of course, we do hope this situation gets resolved soon, and that the writers are paid what they deserve.)

