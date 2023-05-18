Virgin River season 6: What’s next after renewal?

There is a chance that you’ve heard the really great news at this point that a Virgin River season 6 has been officially greenlit over at Netflix. With that in mind, let’s now move over to the next order of business: Figuring out what’s next. When could this show find its way into production?

Well, this is where we have to deliver what may be the bad news for a lot of people out there, as a good bit of patience is going to be required here. Because of the writers’ strike, it is hard to imagine that the show will have the same summer-to-fall production window that we saw for season 5. Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast cannot return to work until scripts are written and, at this point, there aren’t a whole lot of scripts out there.

Given that season 5 is premiering a little bit later than we expected in the fall, this does require a certain bit of recalibration for everything else. So long as filming for season 6 starts by early next year, there is a reasonable chance that the season could premiere on Netflix in late 2024. This is what we tend to think the streaming service would want. Because there are not a lot of big-budget special effects here, Virgin River is one that can be turned around relatively fast. It is not beholden to some of the same limitations that we tend to see with some other shows at the service.

Of course, we don’t expect a whole lot of teases about season 6 for a good while, either. How could we get those when there is another full season of the show in between? If there is one thing we 100% need to say right now, it is that a ton of patience is going to be required as we go from point A to point B with this show.

(Photo: Netflix.)

