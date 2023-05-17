For those out there excited to see Virgin River season 5 on Netflix, we come bearing some bittersweet news.

What’s the good part of it? That’s rather simple, as you are going to be seeing the scripted hit back later this year. However, it’s going to be fall as opposed to July, which is what we and so many others (including the cast!) have speculated as of late. They also renewed the show for a season 6, which is something we will get a little more into down the road.

So why the longer wait here? We understand that being a big-time question, and the answer that we can give for now is rather simple: It is tied most likely to the writers’ strike and/or Netflix wanting to space out some of their shows. Remember that a lot of productions are halted right now, and they have to fill out the schedule however they can. There is no production or post-production reason to push back Virgin River, given that filming wrapped up last fall and on paper, you could easily argue that it should be back at some point over the next few months. That just isn’t it happening.

With this news in mind, it does put us in a position where we have to push back our expectations on a number of different things, including when we will see a full trailer or some other major teases on the show’s future. We just hope that the new season is going to be worth the wait.

What is ahead story-wise?

Just remember this: Mel and Jack are engaged, and also expecting a baby. They seem to be free somewhat from what they were going through at the hands of Charmaine. Yet, we tend to know with romantic dramas like this that nothing is always as it seems. That is probably going to be the case here as well, no?

What do you think about the Virgin River season 5 premiere date coming later than expected?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







