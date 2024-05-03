Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, May 3, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Make no mistake that we’d love nothing more than to see the show back with another episode. Yet, at the same time the schedule has been so scattershot that you can’t have a lot of confidence in anything anymore!

Luckily, you don’t have to wait to get some more news here on what’s to come, and there is going to be another episode ahead starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. The title for this one is “It’s Not Over” — and we tend to think this is a reference to both the state of Three Rock and Bode’s feelings for Gabriela. We know that he still loves her, but is he going to fight for her? That’s what we still have to wait to figure out.

To get a few more news now about what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“It’s Not Over” – With the future of Three Rock in jeopardy, Station 42 and Three Rock host Edgewater’s 22nd Annual Firefighters’ Ball in an effort to impress the governor (Catherine Lough Haggquist) and save the camp. Meanwhile, Gabriela’s mom, Roberta (Paola Nunez), makes a surprise appearance at the event, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is important to note at this point that there are only three episodes to go this season, and there is a lot of ground that needs to be covered. Relationships could change, Bode could find his way towards a totally different future, and there is of course potential for a big cliffhanger. Why wouldn’t we consider that a possibility?

