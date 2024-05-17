Bridgerton season 3 episode 5: After the proposal…

As we do wait to see Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 arrive on Netflix next month, there are many things to consider.

Take, for starters, the fact that at the end of episode 4, Colin proposed to Penelope! We did not see the other side of that, but we do tend to think that she will say yes … or want to say yes. The only thing that is a missing link at this point is a certain secret that Nicola Coughlan’s character has. Is this something that she will want to admit before she ends up moving forward? There is a case to be made for that.

Speaking on all of this further to Glamour, showrunner Jess Brownell notes just how much the Lady Whistledown secret is going to weigh on her moving forward — and how that is something that we almost certainly should expect to see:

Colin and Penelope can’t fully know each other until Penelope tells Colin this secret. In a season that is very much about Pen needing to embrace her authentic self, she’s going to have to tell him sooner rather than later. But as you can imagine, it will be a difficult secret for Colin to learn after everything she’s written. Colin’s also a burgeoning writer, so you can imagine there might be some simmering jealousy or envy that might come to the surface.

The “burgeoning writer” part of this is an aspect that we did not consider, and all of this will prove to be major wrinkles in their relationship. Is there a scenario here where Colin does forgive her and try to move forward? It is possible, but it may not be resolved in just a single episode or two. Luckily, there are still four left, and that means plenty of time for the story to change and shift.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

