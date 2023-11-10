Upload season 3 finale: Did Luke and Aleesha kiss?

We know that there was a lot of chaos that unfolded over the Upload season 3 finale on Prime Video. We had a big cliffhanger! Yet, at the same time, we also had a moment between Luke and Aleesha that we did not expect.

After all, the two took part in an elaborate and pretty-funny caper that was designed mostly to ensure that they could do whatever they could to help Nathan and Nora with the trial. They did, but at the end of the road they weren’t able to achieve everything that they wanted. Still, in a moment of celebration, the two shared a kiss … and then Aleesha departed.

What in the world is going to happen here? Well, that’s clearly something that we’re going to have to wait until season 4 in order to figure out. First and foremost, we know that Luke didn’t get destroyed since unlike with Nathan, there is only one of them that exists within this world. We know that Aleesha has acted annoyed with Luke here and there throughout their relationship, but he does care for her and there’s a real bond! Aleesha probably has not allowed herself to even see at times how much she really cares for him.

Moving forward, though, this is clearly something that she is going to have to figure out. It may take some time, but she could get there. In the end, we have had a chance to see a lot of emotional closure for some of these characters already — why not add more to the list?

Of course…

We really just have to sit back now and wonder whether or not we’re going to get a season 4. Obviously, we want to see more of this story, and we do think that we’re going to get it.

