Loot season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘We Shouldn’t Exist’

As you prepare to see Loot season 2 episode 10 on Apple TV+ next week, what is there that we can say about it? For staters, it’s the finale! Also, the title here is “We Shouldn’t Exist,” which certainly raises a lot of interesting questions insofar as the story goes at this point.

On paper, it does feel like this could be a joyous final episode for Molly … but then you have to remember that this is one of those shows that really exists on an axis of almost anything happening around the corner. This is a crazy show, and we do think that this finale is going to tee off a ton of stuff that could be paid off later.

After all, it is important to note that this is not being promoted as the final season. Sure, there is always a chance of that happening, but we don’t see a whole lot of evidence at the moment that it is being set up that way.

Below, you can check out the full Loot season 2 episode 10 synopsis below for other updates on what’s ahead:

While Molly and the Wells Foundation are on the precipice of their greatest success, the team faces big personal decisions.

If you do really love the series and want to keep it going…

Well, the advice that we have for you at this point is pretty darn complicated: Be sure to not only watch the finale as soon as possible when it arrives, but tell your friends to do the same. Total viewership matters a lot to Apple, but it is not the only thing that does. They also want to see a great deal of retention as evidence that viewers will also want to come back for more, in the event that they renew it. Odds are, we are going to hear something more about the future within a couple of months after the finale.

What do you most want to see moving into Loot season 2 episode 10?

How do you think the finale will wrap up? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

