Upload season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big season 3 finale today on Prime Video, what are the chances that we are going to get an Upload season 4? Or, should we expect more that this is the end of the road for the hit comedy?

Well, for one bit of evidence as to where things are going to go here, refer back to the previous sentence. This is a hit! It is hard to imagine a lot of scenarios in which Prime Video would want to do away with Upload, even if season 3 has had its fair share of challenges. Creatively, it is still funny, but we would say that there is a little more lacking when it comes to a cohesive narrative. Meanwhile, it also had promotional challenges given that Robbie Amell and the rest of the cast were unable to promote it amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.

It is important to remember now that it it’s pretty common for streaming shows to end their season without a renewal, so don’t read too much into it here. We tend to think that Amazon will take a close look at the viewership over the next few weeks before rendering a decision one way or another. If they are extremely pleased with where things are there’s a chance that they could confirm something earlier, but we would not view that as some sort of certainty.

Now, provided that we do get an Upload season 4, would it be the final one? We do think it’s possible, based on some interviews we have seen over time. However, some of that could also be performance-based. This is a show that is probably finite in terms of how many stories could be told, but we honestly just love being around Nathan, Nora, and these other characters. The last thing we want to think about is the end being near.

If we get a renewal, we’re hoping for an early 2025 launch, but there are also a lot of factors that go into that, as well. We will have more on this once we hear more about the future.

