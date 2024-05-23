Chicago PD season 11 finale: How did Hailey Upton leave?

We knew entering tonight’s Chicago PD season 11 finale that it was going to be the last for Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton. Yet, there were still questions. Take, for starters, how it was going to come about.

At the center of the finale was an enormous crisis: Voight was captured! Hailey, plus the rest of Intelligence and also Petrovic, did their best in order to track him down. Upton was the one who risked her life to eventually find him, only to say that he wasn’t worth the rescue. This was certainly one of the most vulnerable performances we’ve ever seen from Jason Beghe, and the surprise return of Olinsky’s ghost only accented that further.

Voight eventually came to his senses well enough to help the two of them get away, and also to subdue the threat. Unfortunately, Hailey started to bleed out around this moment. All of Intelligence turned up in enough time to ensure that they were rescued and from there, Hailey decided to leave the hospital early.

So as we awaited the final minutes of the finale, we still had little word as to how exactly that Upton was going to be departing. She reunited with Voight, where the two did their fair share of emotional venting about what happened with the serial killer — and, whether or not Hank was “bad for her.”

So why did Hailey leave?

Well, she decided that she needed to escape her past and her trauma, and this was the best way in order to do that. She wasn’t sure what she wanted, but she recognized that she needed some sort of a change to feel better. Now, she has an opportunity to do that. She can start over, but what will that look like? That remains to be seen. She looked at possible new careers, booked a flight at O’Hare, and that was it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD, including when the next season is going to premiere

What did you think about the events of the Chicago PD season 11 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







