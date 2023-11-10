Upload season 3 finale: Which Nathan Brown died?

We knew within the Upload season 3 finale that we were going to have a chance to see some big moments throughout. This is a show that does have a tendency to deliver some big cliffhangers and with that in mind, we were excited to see what some of them would be.

Of course, we were maybe a little less excited when we actually saw what happened to Nathan Brown at the end of the show. Is one of them dead? Or, are both of them dead? Here is where things get crazy. In the real world, we saw Robbie Amell’s character arrested. Meanwhile, in the digital world we saw him destroyed … or was he? We never actually saw what happened to him, and that creates one of the more bonkers endings that we’ve had a chance to see yet.

In the closing minutes of the episode, “Nathan” emerged to speak to Nora and Ingrid, confirming that Horizen brought him down to just one person as a part of their new regulations — and a lawsuit that did not grant Nathan and Nora everything they wanted. Sure, the Freeyond scandal led to a settlement, but they could not expose everything that happened at the end of the day.

Now, which Nathan is alive and which isn’t? That is the cliffhanger, and it obviously creates a huge, messy problem given that Digital Nathan was about to marry Ingrid, whereas “Alive” Nathan had found a way to stay in the real world and wanted to marry Nora. They were each able to get whatever they wanted.

Unfortunately, we are not stuck waiting presumably for a REALLY long time to see some of what lies ahead. Still, you can’t possibly end the show like this, can you?

