Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Filming starting ‘soon’?

We know that there is a lot to be excited about heading into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, but here is one thing we did not expect. Could filming actually resume for the Paramount Network series earlier than expected?

First and foremost, we should note that we’ve been rather cautious about the future of the hit Western following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Why? Well, the simplest answer here is that good things come to those who wait, and this is clearly a show that is out to make us be patient. There have been questions about whether or not the scripts are ready (remember, the WGA strike has also been going on for a good while), and then also whether or not it would be feasible to do much filming in Montana during the closing months.

In the end, we are at least pleased to share a small bit of good news here — it does seem like production could be starting sooner rather than later! According to a report from Deadline, work on the final episodes could be starting up soon, and it is really just a matter of when. It is possible that Yellowstone will do some work and then shut down again during parts of the winter, and there will be time to get back to the ranch in the spring. Specifics, at least on some level, remain unclear.

Regardless of when filming starts, though, it does seem like the Paramount Network is fine to be patient here when it comes to rolling out new episodes. At the moment, the plan seems to be airing what’s left in November 2024; after that, we imagine that we’ll also get the follow-up series, which currently carries with it the rather-crazy title of 2024.

