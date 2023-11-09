Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: What end of actors’ strike means

We certainly understand if a lot of people out there are super-eager to dive into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9. The final episodes lie ahead and, of course, there is going to be a lot of action and drama every step of the way.

Unfortunately, we also know that much of the cast won’t be back on-screen for quite some time. Paramount Network has already revealed that Yellowstone is not going to air until we get around to November 2024. So, is that going to change in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike concluding? We understand why the question is at least out there, and it is worth diving more into.

Unfortunately, this is where we’ll say that not much else may be different moving forward. There are reasons why Paramount announced the date when they did, as even with the strike over it will take time to get everyone back on set. You want a certain on-set climate for a show like this that is filming on location, and it’s not so easy to do in the colder months. This is one of the reasons why the skies are often sunny when you watch Yellowstone.

For the time being, we have to assume that everything is moving forward in the way it once was — until we hear otherwise, it feels like that has to be the case. Why would you think anything else? With this being the final batch of episodes, it does feel fair to assume that things are going to be intense and some characters are going to die. That has almost always been the case with this show! We know that there are a lot of question marks about the future of Kevin Costner, but we’re not willing to assume anything for now…

