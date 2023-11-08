Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: When will we get official date?

Recently, we were very lucky to get some further news on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network. To be specific, we are talking here about getting a chance to see the story continue in November 2024.

It’s true that this is going to be an excruciating wait — we don’t know how else to say it given that we are talking about something so far away. There are a lot of reasons for the long wait but in the end, a lot of that may not matter. The only thing that might is learning when something more is going to be revealed on what is the final stretch of episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So, when are we going to have a chance to get some sort of official return date for the series? We’d love for that to happen at some point sooner rather than later, but it probably won’t. The November 2024 announcement was likely one made for the purpose of just tiding us over and making us feel like we had something. In the end, is that better than nothing? Sure.

Our sentiment for now

We tend to think at present that we’ll be happy to get something more on the future when we get around to the spring or summer of next year. We don’t think there is any pressure now to share a lot of other details about the future of the show now that they have said something.

Also, remember this — the last thing that is going to happen now is that Paramount says something until they are 100% sure as to when the show is coming out. They don’t want to have to announce another delay!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including other details on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at Paramount Network?

Do you have a prediction at this point when it comes to an actual date? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







