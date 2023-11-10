The Amazing Race 35 episode 8 spoilers: A roadblock ‘surprise’?

As we prepare to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 8 on CBS next week, there is one thing we know stands out. For the first time in the history of the show, the teams are going to head off to Slovenia!

Are we surprised that they haven’t been there before? Certainly, since the country does have some things going for it. We do think it gets a little more attention these days thanks to NBA star Luka Doncic (who hails from there), but it has some beautiful cities and scenery to visit. We’ll see just how much is featured over the course of the 90 minutes that are coming up, especially since things are going to be getting all the more competitive.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 35 episode 8 synopsis below:

“A Planes, Trains and Automobiles Day” – For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, teams visit the country of Slovenia. Racers will soar to new heights in glider planes, experience roadblock surprises and battle to remain in the race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 15 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

What are “roadblock surprises”?

That is probably one of the things that we’re the most curious about as this point, mostly because this teaser by and large feels so vague. It could be another twist, but we’re not expecting anything to fundamentally change the race. The biggest thing that we’re interested in here is whether or not this will be the first half of a two-parter, given that we have not seen one of these in a rather long time.

