The Amazing Race 35 episode 8 preview: Express Pass in Slovenia

After all the fun that we had in Germany this go-around, do you want to know more about The Amazing Race 35 episode 8? It was fair to assume even into seeing the preview that we were going to either stay in the country or somewhere close to it — that’s the way that this show has worked for seasons now.

We did get a good clue from Phil Keoghan before the episode ended that the teams were actually going to get a chance to venture out of Germany, as it looked like producers were ready to visit a country that they had never been to in the past. Given how many seasons this show has been on the air, that’s a pretty big deal!

The preview for what lies ahead officially confirmed that the country in question here was Slovenia, which will feature a number of stressful tasks but beyond just that, another Express Pass! Odds are, this one will probably be good for only a few legs, but this is a pretty valuable thing at this point in the race given that you’re closing in on some of the final episodes. We have to imagine that this is something that a lot of the teams are well-aware of!

At this point, we’re just happy to say that this season is still bringing everything that we want to the table, whether it be great locations, fantastic teams, and also at least some unpredictability. While it does feel like Greg & John are the favorites at this point, we have seen them slip up here and there in the past. Nobody is really steamrolling over everyone else in the competition and we hope it stays that way.

Where do you think we are going to see things going entering The Amazing Race 35 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

