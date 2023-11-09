The Amazing Race 35 episode 7: Andrea & Malaina eliminated

We knew entering The Amazing Race 35 episode 7 that we were going to be heading off to Germany — and we got a fun leg!

However, the big problem with this episode is the same thing that can occasionally doom the show as a whole — every episode is dependent on the success or failure of given teams in the environment. When you have teams driving themselves, it does open the door for even more chaos.

The biggest issue with Andrea & Malaina was not necessarily just driving, it was also with them making some mistakes along the way with the coins they were meant to collect. They dug themselves into a hole that was so big that it was impossible for them to find their way out of it. As a matter of fact, they were still done on the first Roadblock at the time that the majority of the teams were already done with the second.

The hilarious part of all of this was that Joel & Garrett, for a good part of the episode, felt like they were eliminated … but that wasn’t the case! They could get to breathe a little bit easier. Their reaction to learning they were okay was hilarious.

Poor Andrea & Malaina, in the end, were eliminated before they arrived to the mat.

On the flip side

For the second straight episode, Greg & John were in first place, and we’re not sure that this is going to be something that changes soon. These two have almost everything that you would want on a show like this. Also, kudos to Robbin & Chelsea, who had arguably their best overall leg. We know that they actually finished first in a previous one, but that one felt a little bit more happenstance due to a task a lot of people struggled with.

