Doom Patrol series finale: Show boss on emotional ending

The Doom Patrol series finale has now officially come and gone, and we do understand if you are a little emotional. How can you not be? This was an episode that contained a number of big moments, but also ones that likely brought a tear to your eye. Take the respective endgames for Rita and Cliff, as well as the recognition here that the team as we once knew it was no more.

As heart-wrenching as this may be in some ways, it is also easy to look at this show as a prime example of a story that existed within a certain window of time for these characters. There are alternate paths that could have been chosen, but this is where Jeremy Carver’s story led them. Because he knew in advance that season 4 would likely be the end, he was able to navigate the story in a direction that brought the characters to this point.

Speaking to TV Insider, the showrunner described what went into the decision to split the team up, and also allow for the closure that we got:

I think it was always the idea that at a certain point they’re going to have to really work on themselves even more. We knew they would probably go on their separate ways from an early point in the show. We were prepared to stretch it out. I don’t know if I can pinpoint the exact date. I know the intention was always that this felt like the ending we should have, and that was partly predicated on how much of Doom Patrol they would allow us to tell at this time.

Carver does still seem to have the door open slightly for a revival at some point, and we are excited for whatever that could look like at the end of the day. Of course, we’re also not 100% planning for it either. We understand and recognize, after all, that this is a TV world were we don’t always get what we want … even if it would be nice if we did sometimes.

