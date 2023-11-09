Doom Patrol season 5: Why isn’t it happening at Max?

Following the series finale today at Max, we understand still wondering about a Doom Patrol season 5. Why can’t we get it? Isn’t there more story that could have been told within the world of the show?

The first thing that we really should say here is quite simple: Of course, we would have wanted more of ALL of these characters. This was such a unique comic-book story that was unafraid to push the envelope, but also be just as emotional as it was edgy. It managed to be the best of both worlds, from a superpowered send-up to also something with relatable characters capable of getting the tears out of your eyes.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we’ll ever be getting a season 5 here, though we at least got an ending that made sense along the way. Jeremy Carver and the rest of the Doom Patrol team got a good sense in advance that season 4 would probably be the end and with that in mind, they delivered an ending that functions as a proper send-off to these characters. Not everyone lived at the end of the final episode and while it’s tempting to wonder what could have happened in a potential season 5, we can leave things off where they are right now and be okay with it.

The biggest alternate-timeline question we wonder is this: What if the DC Universe streaming service never shut down? As many of you may recall, this was the original home of Doom Patrol and we tend to think that a lot of their shows were at their best before moving elsewhere. (Take the first two seasons of Harley Quinn or the start of Stargirl.) In that environment, it’s possible that we could’ve gotten another season or two of this show but in the end, we’re still grateful that we had it at all. With many streaming services tightening the belt now in an effort to cut costs, we’re not sure how many shows like this we will be getting moving forward.

With all of this in mind, let’s wave Doom Patrol into the sunset — and realize there is still some rewatchability here.

