NCIS season 21: Good news for filming as SAG-AFTRA strike ends

We know that NCIS season 21 is going to be coming back to CBS at some point — it is really just a matter of when! For the sake of today, let’s just say that we’ve hit another milestone here as we get closer to the cast and crew coming back.

At present, we are pleased to say that a deal has been reached between the actors of SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP to end the strike after well over 100 days. While this contract still needs to be ratified, we have confidence that is going to happen. After all, the strike went on for so long with the expectation being that everyone was going to be able to ratify things after the fact.

So does all of this mean that Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and the rest of the cast can be back to work immediately? We’re not sure that we would go that far, but we do tend to think that it could be at some point in the relatively near future. At the moment, our #1 hope is that we’re going to have a chance in order to see the cast and crew come back after Thanksgiving and with that, the series itself could return in late January or early February.

Do we think that CBS is going to want the show back as soon as humanly possible? You better believe it! This is one of the most-watched shows that we’ve seen throughout the past several years, both in America and all over the world. The end of the strike brings a lot of rejoicing throughout a lot of the community at large.

Now, the big question we have to think about…

Is Torres going to end up killing that guy? We’re just glad to be able to talk about story-related things first and foremost now! It’s been a long time coming…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including other premiere date discussions and episode count talk

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







