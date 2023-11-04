NCIS season 21: How many episodes? Potential indications

Just how many episodes should you really expect at this point when it comes to NCIS season 21 over on CBS at this point? Well, there is a lot that we’re left to think about at this point.

First and foremost, though, let’s kick things off here by noting that behind the scenes, there’s a chance that the number has fluctuated from the moment that the WGA strike first wrapped up and the creative team for the crime procedural got back to work. We tend to think that initially, the hope that the SAG-AFTRA strike would be wrapped up quickly and by virtue of that, we would see the series back in production soon with a 15-episode season. That hasn’t happened, mostly due to the fact that the actors have yet to receive any sort of fair deal that addresses all of their concerns.

So when we look more towards the long-term future now, the only thing that we can say is that 15 is looking more like 13. According to TVLine, this is possible for this show if it can get into production closer to the end of the month. For the record, 13 in general is the best-case scenario for any hour-long network TV drama this year, given that none of these shows will see the season extend beyond the typical May-sweeps window. There is a certain rhythm to how the schedule works and for now, that doesn’t appear to be changing.

Hopefully, at some point after the writers’ strike is over we are going to have a chance to learn more about the stories ahead. We’ve said this before, but the top priority is addressing that huge Nick Torres cliffhanger at the end of season 20. Following that, there’s a chance that you can really look more at giving the late, great David McCallum a proper tribute.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

