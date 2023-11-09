Big Brother 25: Is Julie Chen teasing Celebrity Big Brother 4?

Do we now have a big hint of what the “holiday surprise” is going to be entering the upcoming Big Brother 25 finale? It certainly seems that way!

For starters here, though, we should note that there has been speculation aplenty about whatever this season could be for a while now. Could it be Legends? Celebrity? Something involving past contestants from other reality shows? There are a ton of different ideas being talked about at present!

For the time being, though, we at least have an interesting comment from host Julie Chen Moonves. Here is what she had to say per Pop Crave when asked about the surprise:

You must tune in to the finale to find out! My reaction was, ‘Wow, this has been done before, but maybe it will become an annual holiday tradition!’

Based on this and this alone, our sentiment at present is that we’re going to be seeing the return of the celebrity version, mostly because it doesn’t feel like there’s anywhere near as much logic in doing something like Big Brother: Over the Top, which was streaming only on what was then CBS All Access. The real objective here has to be giving the network programming in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike. For the record, the strike just came to a close, but it is going to take some time for shows to start filming again, let alone shows to be airing. This is something that, at least for the time being, you have to take into some consideration.

Just remember that in a little over 24 hours, we are finally going to get some more information on that subject.

Do you want to see a Celebrity Big Brother 4 following the Big Brother 25 finale?

