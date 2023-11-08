Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Bowie Jane campaigning?

Time is slowing ticking away when it comes to having Big Brother 25 live feeds and with that, there is only so much more to report!

So, what can we say at the moment here? Well, a lot of it begins with saying that a Matt / Jag final two feels more and more likely based on what we’re seeing in the house. Bowie feels more and more obvious as the third wheel, and she’s barely had any conversations with Matt at all about whether or not he’d take her. (Remember, Matt and Jag are facing off in Part 3 on finale night.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

What’s the weirdest thing about all of this? That Bowie’s mind mostly seems to be occupied with life after the house and what it could be like getting back into the real world. She isn’t all that transfixed on the game at this point, which we suppose really shouldn’t be that shocking for someone who barely played over the past month. This afternoon, the three finalists are all packing and getting set for what’s ahead at the end of the season.

Is there a little talk about part 3?

Sure, with Jag remembering the scale competition that we have seen in the past. He is right to assume that it could be some sort of memory comp, or potentially something based on how jurors answered certain questions. He’s also gone over how much time there will be for speeches and the like, and we hope he has a good one ready since Matt will very likely beat him. The biggest obstacle he has is that he’s going to come in there (if he takes Matt) with this argument about loyalty and how much it matters to him. Yet, it didn’t with other people and he could easily come off as hypocritical.

Related – What could the “holiday surprise” be tomorrow night on Big Brother 25?

What do you think is going to be happening on the Big Brother 25 live feeds the rest of the day?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







