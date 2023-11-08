Big Brother 25: On ‘Holiday Surprise,’ Celebrity, Legends season

At some point during the Big Brother 25 finale on CBS tomorrow night, Julie Chen Moonves will reveal a “holiday surprise.” With that being said, what in the world is it?

Well, we do tend to think here that there are a few different possibilities that the network has tinkered with over the past couple of weeks, while also looking at the current state of things with the SAG-AFTRA strike — which, unfortunately, is still not resolved at the time of this writing. We absolutely hope that it is soon, but even still, that impacts more of the network’s schedule in late January / February than anything going on before that.

Without further ado now, let’s at least entertain some of the possibilities a little bit further, including the pros or cons for each.

A new celebrity season – The appeal here is that actors could film it during the strike, and there are a lot of people eager to work! However, if the SAG-AFTRA strike ends soon they can go back to their regular jobs and this, suddenly, is less meaningful other than the typical “celebrities” you see on these shows.

Legends – This is one of the ideas that is floated around the most, a shortened season featuring the most iconic players. However, we don’t think this should even be considered unless you are getting someone like Dan, Dr. Will, Rachel, Danielle Reyes, or anyone else super-iconic from the earlier years.

Some sort of reality TV showdown – Survivor, Big Brother, and Amazing Race alums squaring off could be fun, but the Survivor / Amazing Race people need to be A-tier, similar to what we got from Cirie.

Another OTT season – This is extremely unlikely. CBS needs content and we don’t see them ever going back to this well again. (Based on how toxic the community was near the end of this season, that’s probably a good thing.)

Which one of these ideas do you think is most interesting in regards to a Big Brother surprise?

