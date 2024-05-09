The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiere date; a May 2024 update

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is coming to Prime Video, and absolutely there’s a lot to be excited for here. The prequel will feature a number of people from season 1, plus some new faces here and there.

So, when are you actually going to see the show back? That’s the clear mystery, and something that we don’t have a super-clear answer to at present. Here is what we can say for the time being — based on when production started earlier this year, it feels pretty darn unrealistic to think that we’re going to be getting the show on the air later this year. However, does early 2025 feel like a good option to anyone else? The reason why we can really see it is honestly due to the oh-so-simple fact that Amazon does need to get this show back on the air sooner rather than later, especially when you consider just how long it’s been since the last batch of episodes first premiered.

One thing that we are pretty confident about right now? There’s not going to be any more news this May. It’s easy to be hyped up, but this feels like a quiet month where the top priority will be working on things behind the scenes.

As for what you are going to see when Dark Wolf premieres, that’s pretty simple: More action! Expect for Taylor Kitsch to take even more of a spotlight this time around, and there are going to be some great opportunities to learn more about him and just about everyone else who is a part of the mix. We will just have to wait and see what the future holds, and what there is to look forward to once some video footage starts to come out. (Fingers crossed that we at least see something by the end of the year.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Terminal List: Dark Wolf now

What do you most want to see on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, no matter when it premieres?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there is a lot of other updates coming in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







