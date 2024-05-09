Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

Now that we are fully into the month of May, what more can we say when it comes to Mayfair Witches season 2 over on AMC? Given that we are also so close to the premiere of Interview with the Vampire season 2, that enthusiasm may be out there even more than usual.

So, when it comes to offering updates on this particular Anne Rice adaptation, we have both good and bad news. At present, the good news is that work is still being done! However, that does further tell us that we’re probably not seeing the show back anytime soon — late 2024 / early 2025 seems more likely.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

Speaking in a new interview per TVLine, Alexandra Daddario does her best to hype up one of the big questions as we move forward:

“Now that Rowan knows who she is … what does that mean for her? So she gets to do all this cool, crazy stuff.”

As for where things stand in regards to filming…

Production is apparently done in New Orleans and moving forward, there is some shooting that is going to take place over in Ireland. This means that there’s a chance for a lot of different, beautiful scenery on the show moving forward, and this backdrop should of course help to continue to make this world creative! We are certainly not mad about that, or any other opportunity to potentially mix things up here a little bit.

Obviously, season 2 is going to have more magic — and Rowan will also be a major force to be reckoned with now that she understands exactly what it is that she is capable of. Will she use her powers for good or evil?

Related – Check out some other discussion when it comes to Mayfair Witches and what the future holds now

What do you most want to see on Mayfair Witches season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







