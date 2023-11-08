Upload season 3 episode 7, 8 (finale): The end of two Nathans?

As we prepare for the two-episode Upload season 3 finale event to arrive on Prime Video tomorrow, what better time to think about the central twist?

After all, at this point it is important to remember what has made the story unique (and also crazy) so far this season: The fact that we have two different iterations of Nathan Brown. Sure, you have the one that exists in the real world now who experienced Lakeview. Also, you have the “past” version of him that is still in the digital afterlife. The latter has experienced his own tumultuous relationship with Ingrid, who has realized more and more over time that no matter how hard she tries, she can’t get him to love her.

Now, we know that this twist has created for some fun dynamics for most of the season, but it’s also never felt like something permanent. The Nathan on the outside could theoretically explode at any moment, and we also don’t think that the other version of Robbie Amell’s character has that much of a purpose beyond a couple more episodes. We tend to think that in one way or another, we’ll see one of these versions eradicated … but which one? That complicates things, as well. If the real-world Nathan is gone and Nora is left with a copy, how do you explain everything that has happened? That is another layer of heartbreak.

No matter what the writers decide, we should note that it does appear we are going to see some sort of jaw-dropper by the end of the season. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some sort of ending that lives up to what we’ve seen when it comes to cliffhangers in the past.

Of course, the bar is set high in that regard — we’ve had some legitimate shockers with this show!

